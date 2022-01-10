Left Menu

Cricket-Head unsure of place after Khawaja heroics

Those conversations haven't been had yet." With Khawaja able to bat both in the top and middle order, Australia could be tempted to play him as opener in place of Marcus Harris, who has managed only one half-century in the series so far. Head said Harris, who had scores of 38 and 27 in Sydney, was not under pressure to retain his spot.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 09:58 IST
Cricket-Head unsure of place after Khawaja heroics
  • Country:
  • Australia

Travis Head is unsure whether he will regain his spot in Australia's middle order for the final Ashes test against England after Usman Khawaja grabbed his chance by smashing twin hundreds in Sydney. Head, who scored 152 in the first innings of the series opener at Gabba, missed the fourth match in Sydney after testing positive for COVID-19 with Khawaja named as his replacement for his first test in 2-1/2 years.

Khawaja did not disappoint, hitting 137 in the first innings and 101 not out in the second to give Australia a massive selection headache ahead of the final match in Hobart from Friday. Skipper Pat Cummins has said it would be difficult to drop https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-test-aus-eng/cricket-tough-to-drop-in-form-khawaja-says-cummins-idUKKBN2JJ06O Khawaja after the batsman's performance.

The Sydney test ended drawn, though Australia had already sewn up the series by winning the first three matches. "We'll wait and see. I think he played beautifully," number five batsman Head, who averages 62 in the series, said.

"We know he is versatile and the way he can play. If there was a spot open in the side that he would take that opportunity. "He's taken it with both hands, he's been amazing.

"There's going to be some tough decisions. Those conversations haven't been had yet." With Khawaja able to bat both in the top and middle order, Australia could be tempted to play him as opener in place of Marcus Harris, who has managed only one half-century in the series so far.

Head said Harris, who had scores of 38 and 27 in Sydney, was not under pressure to retain his spot. "He's playing for Australia, doing a job. He was fantastic in Melbourne, played a huge role in us winning the game," he added.

"He will be disappointed he didn't get runs in this game and had a great opportunity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022