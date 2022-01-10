Left Menu

Ireland fined for slow over-rate in first ODI against West Indies

Ireland have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the first ODI in Kingston on Saturday.

ANI | Kingston | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 14:57 IST
Ireland fined for slow over-rate in first ODI against West Indies
Ireland cricket team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Ireland have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the first ODI in Kingston on Saturday. "Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Andrew Balbirnie's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," ICC said in a statement.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, Ireland will lose two points from their points tally during the Super League.

According to ICC, Balbirnie pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer leveled the charge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022