Tennis-'Truth and justice' have won, say Djokovic's family

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:47 IST
The family of tennis' world number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday that "truth and justice" had won following the Serbian player's release https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/novak-djokovics-bid-stay-australia-goes-before-courts-2022-01-09 from Australian immigration detention after winning a court challenge to remain in the country.

"It has been a massive challenge for us as a family. We have done everything we can to comply with all the protocols. We are very emotional and it's very difficult for us to defend Novak without offending anyone," Djokovic's brother, Djordje, told a press conference in Belgrade.

"Truth and justice have come out and I hereby want to thank Australia's legal system and judge Kelly, who has been unbiased and neutral as he took on board all the facts since he (Djokovic) landed at Melbourne airport, including the bullying he's been through."

