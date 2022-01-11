Left Menu

England spinner Matt Parkinson extends contract with Lancashire Cricket

England bowler Matt Parkinson has extended his contract with Lancashire Cricket until at least the end of the 2023 season.

ANI | Lancashire | Updated: 11-01-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 09:14 IST
England spinner Matt Parkinson extends contract with Lancashire Cricket
England spinner Matt Parkinson (Photo/ Lancashire Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England bowler Matt Parkinson has extended his contract with Lancashire Cricket until at least the end of the 2023 season. Parkinson has made 106 appearances for the Red Rose since making his First-Class debut against Warwickshire in 2016 - when he achieved a rare feat in becoming only the second English leg-spinner to take five wickets on debut in the post-war era.

"It is a great feeling to know that I will be playing my cricket at Emirates Old Trafford for another two seasons and hopefully many more after that," said Parkinson in a statement as per Lancashire's website. "The Club has shown great faith in me since my early days in the Academy as a 13-year-old and I hope that my performances in recent years have repaid their trust and will continue to do so," he added.

The nine-time England international has become a key component in all three formats for Glen Chapple's side and is widely regarded as one of T20 cricket's most-feared spin bowlers, claiming 103 wickets in the format at an average of 17 and an economy of just 7.5. Director of Cricket Mark Chilton also commented: "Parky is regarded as one of the world's best white ball spinners and we are thrilled that we have secured his services for at least another two seasons.

"His red ball bowling has improved immensely in the last couple of years and, even at 25, Matt is now one of our more experienced players with over 100 appearances in all formats behind him." In 2021, Parkinson enjoyed his most productive summer in red-ball cricket taking 36 wickets at an average of just over 20, helping Lancashire to finish second in the County Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022