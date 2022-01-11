Sports News Roundup: Bears clean house, fire GM, head coach Matt Nagy; David Culley hasn’t heard about future as Texans’ coach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bears clean house, fire GM, head coach Matt Nagy

General manager Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy were fired by the Chicago Bears on Monday. The anticipated move is the latest reset for the franchise and comes at the conclusion of a 6-11 season that ended with a 31-17 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

David Culley hasn't heard about future as Texans' coach

The Houston Texans nearly pulled off a 21-point comeback against AFC No. 1 seed Tennessee in Sunday's season finale, but the Titans held on to win, 28-25. That result dropped Houston to 4-13 to conclude David Culley's first year as coach, and it's not completely certain whether he will get a second.

ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego advances in Sydney

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego overcame a one-set deficit to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Frenchman Hugo Gaston on Monday in a Round of 32 match in the Sydney Classic in Australia. While Sonego needed 2 hours and 42 minutes to advance, fellow Italian Fabio Fognini had a much easier time of it in his match. The seventh-seeded Fognini fired seven aces and made 81 percent of his first serve points in a 6-3, 7-5 win over lucky loser Daniel Altmaier of Germany, who replaced Nick Kyrgios after the Australian pulled out due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Stars coach Rick Bowness fined for bench tirade

The NHL fined Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness $25,000 Monday for his outburst at the end of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, which included Bowness swinging one of his players' sticks and slashing the stick around the vacated bench area. The Stars led Sunday's game most of the way before the Blues went on the power play in the final minute. As St. Louis scored a goal, the Stars were called for another penalty, allowing the Blues to continue with a man advantage and score the game-winner to complete a stunning comeback.

Golf-DeChambeau withdraws from Sony Open with wrist soreness

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau his withdrawn from this week's Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii due to wrist soreness, his agent confirmed to Reuters on Monday. World number eight DeChambeau, fresh off a share of 25th place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday, had been expected to make his second start of 2022 at Waialae Country Club on Thursday.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday. Gettleman, 70, spent four years in the role with the Giants. The team was 19-45 in his tenure, including 4-13 this season.

Tennis-Kyrgios 'embarrassed' by handling of Djokovic case

Nick Kyrgios said he was "embarrassed" by the way Novak Djokovic has been treated in Australia after the Serb won a court challenge to remain in the country for his Australian Open title defence. Djokovic's fight over his medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination may not yet be over as he still faces the threat of being detained by the Australian government for a second time and deported despite the court ruling.

Beijing Games organisers back COVID-19 controls despite Omicron concerns

Despite Omicron concerns, Beijing will not adjust its COVID-19 prevention measures for the Winter Olympics unless there are many cases inside the "closed-loop", Huang Chun, an official with the Beijing Games organising committee, said on Tuesday. China has reported some cases of the more infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus as it battles small-scale outbreaks in several regions, less than a month before the Games are due to kick off on Feb. 4.

Nuggets acquire Rodney McGruder from Pistons for Bol Bol

The Denver Nuggets acquired guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the Detroit Pistons on Monday in exchange for center Bol Bol. McGruder, 30, is in his second season with the Pistons after spending time with the Miami Heat (2016-19) and Los Angeles Clippers (2019-20). In 17 games this season, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 2.5 points over 9.5 minutes per game.

Djokovic free but Australia deportation threat still looms

Novak Djokovic woke up on Tuesday to his first morning outside immigration detention in Australia, almost a week after he flew into the country - and into an international furore over his COVID-19 vaccination status. However, the world number one still faces the threat of being detained by the federal government for a second time and deported, despite Monday's court ruling quashing the government's earlier decision to cancel his visa.

