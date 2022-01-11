Left Menu

India win toss, opt to bat against Proteas in series-deciding 3rd Test

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 11-01-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 13:47 IST
India Test skipper Virat Kohli Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the series-deciding third and final Test, here on Tuesday. India have made two changes to their playing XI with pacer Umesh Yadav replacing Mohhamed Siraj and Hanuma Vihari making way for skipper Kohli, who missed the second Test due to back spasm.

South Africa are unchanged.

The series is tied 1-1 with India winning the opener in Centurion while the hosts won the second game in Johannesburg.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa.

Teams: India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

