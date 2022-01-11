Left Menu

India Open: PV Sindhu advances into second round, Loh Kean avoids early scare

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu cruised into the second round of the women's singles of the ongoing India Open 2022 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 15:39 IST
India Open: PV Sindhu advances into second round, Loh Kean avoids early scare
PV Sindhu (Photo: Badminton Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu cruised into the second round of the women's singles of the ongoing India Open 2022 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sindhu defeated compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-5, 21-16 in just 27 minutes to win the opener. She will next face either Ira Sharma or Egypt's Doha Hany in the round of 16.

World champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore avoided an early upset as he came from a game down to defeat Loh Kean Yew16-21, 21-4, 21-13. This was his first competitive match since his world championship gold. Earlier, Ashmita Chaliha overcame fifth-seeded and world number 28 Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia 24-22, 21-16 in the opening round in just 31 minutes.

"I haven't played a lot of matches in the last few years. So, I was nervous and that affected me midway in the opening game. But once I won the first game, I was more confident and so I was relaxed in the second game," she said after the match. She will now face France's Yaelle Hoyaux who defeated Riya Mookerjee of India. In the day's other matches in the opening session, K Sai Prateekh and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro 21-16, 16-21, 21-17 while men's doubles top seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan got their campaign off to a winning start by beating Prem Singh Chouhan and Rajesh Verma 21-18, 21-10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022