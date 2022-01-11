Left Menu

India all out for 223 after skipper Kohli's 79

India were all out for 223 in their first innings on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.Batting first, Indias returning skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the visitors with a 79 off 201 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and a six in the process.Cheteshwar Pujara made 43 off 77 balls.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:52 IST
India were all out for 223 in their first innings on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Batting first, India's returning skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for the visitors with a 79 off 201 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and a six in the process.

Cheteshwar Pujara made 43 off 77 balls. Kohli, who had missed the second Test due to a back injury, looked on course for his first Test century in over two years until South Africa's lead pacer Kagiso Rabada cut short his innings. Playing in his 50th Test, Rabada finished with impressive figures of 4/73, while Marco Jansen snared 3/55. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 223 all out in 77.3 overs. (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 79; Kagiso Rabada 4/73).

