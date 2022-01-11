Sports News Roundup: Cade Cunningham, Pistons rally to dump Jazz; Raducanu suffers crushing defeat by Rybakina in Sydney opener and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Cade Cunningham, Pistons rally to dump Jazz

Rookie Cade Cunningham set a career best with 29 points and the host Detroit Pistons rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Utah Jazz 126-116 on Monday. Cunningham, the top pick in the draft, scored all but five of his points after halftime. He also dished out eight of Detroit's 30 assists. Saddiq Bey matched Cunningham with 29 points, while Cory Joseph contributed 16 points off the bench. Trey Lyles added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Tennis-Raducanu suffers crushing defeat by Rybakina in Sydney opener

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was crushed 6-0 6-1 by in-form ninth seed Elena Rybakina at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Tuesday. Briton Raducanu, playing her first match this season, was comprehensively outplayed in the opening set as her Kazakh opponent took advantage of her unsteady serve, which included four double faults.

Soccer-Salah 'not asking for crazy stuff' in Liverpool contract talks

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said his contract demands are not "crazy" and that his future at Anfield is not in his hands as talks continue with the Egyptian international over a new deal. The 29-year-old, the Premier League's top scorer this season with 16 goals, has a contract with Liverpool until June 2023.

Golf-Watson to join Nicklaus, Player as Masters honorary starter

Twice Masters champion Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player this year as an honorary starter at the tournament, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said on Tuesday. Watson, who won the 1977 and 1981 Masters and was runner-up three times among 15 top-10 finishes at Augusta National, will help kick off the year's first major ahead of the opening round on April 7.

Soccer-Holders Algeria held to surprise draw at Cup of Nations

Holders Algeria were held to a surprise goalless draw by Sierra Leone as they made an uninspiring start to the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title in Douala on Tuesday. Algeria were expected to get their Group E campaign at the tournament in Cameroon off to an easy start against minnows Sierra Leone, who were returning to the tournament for the first time since 1996.

NHL roundup: Matt Grzelcyk logs 5 points as Bruins top Caps

Matt Grzelcyk had a goal and four assists as the Boston Bruins recorded a 7-3 road win over the Washington Capitals on Monday. It was a milestone night for Grzelcyk, who had never before recorded even three points in a game during his six NHL seasons.

Rallying-Al Attiyah closing in on his fourth Dakar title

Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah moved ever closer to his fourth Dakar Rally title after gaining a minute on closest rival Sebastien Loeb in Tuesday's ninth stage in Saudi Arabia. The Toyota driver ended the day 39 minutes and five seconds clear of the nine-times world rally champion with three stages remaining before the annual endurance event ends in Jeddah on Friday.

Olympics-Dutch athletes warned to keep phones and laptops out of China -media

Dutch athletes competing in next month's Beijing Winter Olympics will need to leave their phones and laptops at home in an unprecedented move to avoid Chinese espionage, Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant reported on Tuesday. The urgent advice to athletes and supporting staff to not bring any personal devices to China was part of a set of measures proposed by the Dutch Olympic Committee (NOCNSF) to deal with any possible interference by Chinese state agents, the paper said citing sources close to the matter.

Serbian PM hopes for Djokovic decision soon, not optimistic or pessimistic

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday she was neither optimistic or pessimistic as to whether her compatriot Novak Djokovic would be allowed to play in the Australian Open, but hoped for a final decision soon. World number one Djokovic faces the threat of being detained by the federal government for a second time and deported from Australia, despite a court ruling on Monday that quashed an earlier decision to cancel his visa.

Djokovic free but Australia deportation threat still looms

Novak Djokovic on Tuesday warmed up for his bid to win a record 21st tennis major at next week's Australian Open, hitting practice shots at Melbourne Park, but he still faces the threat of deportation from the country. A week after his arrival in Australia, Djokovic finally reached the tennis court after a judge on Monday https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/novak-djokovics-bid-stay-australia-goes-before-courts-2022-01-09 quashed the federal government's decision to cancel his visa.

