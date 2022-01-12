Horse racing-Lazarus named CEO of Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority

Left Menu

The bill passed in late 2020 and puts anti-doping/medication control and safety programs under the umbrella of the independent, non-governmental HISA as opposed to individual state racing commissions. Lazarus most recently led the equestrian practice at London-based Morgan Sports Law and prior to that worked for the international governing body for equestrian sports.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) on Tuesday named Lisa Lazarus as CEO of the body, which was created by federal law and is designed to reform the industry after a series of high-profile deaths. The bill passed in late 2020 and puts anti-doping/medication control and safety programs under the umbrella of the independent, non-governmental HISA as opposed to individual state racing commissions.

Lazarus most recently led the equestrian practice at London-based Morgan Sports Law and prior to that worked for the international governing body for equestrian sports. She also spent a decade as the NFL's labor relations counsel. She will lead the charge as HISA implements a racetrack safety program on July 1 and engages an independent enforcement agency to oversee HISA's anti-doping/medication control program.

"I look forward to working with the impressive and diverse array of independent and industry experts at HISA to make racing safer and fairer for all," said Lazarus, who takes over the position on Feb. 15. "As someone who has worked with the industry over the course of my career, and as a horse lover, I'm honored to be taking on this role."

The horse racing industry in the United States has been under scrutiny in recent years due to growing concerns that over-medication and doping were responsible for the breakdowns and deaths of horses.

