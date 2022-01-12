Tennis-Jabeur not back to full fitness but still targeting titles

Ons Jabeur said she is not yet 100% heading into next week's Australian Open after suffering an elbow injury and testing positive for COVID-19 late last year. The Tunisian, who beat Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Sydney Tennis Classic, had to skip the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara due to a right elbow issue.

The world number 10 tested positive for COVID-19 after competing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament last month. "I'm not going to lie to you, I'm not 100% but I'm trying to get there," Jabeur, the first Arab player to crack the top 10 of the world rankings, told reporters.

"The end of the season is also a little bit tough with COVID. It didn't help much for me to train and everything. I was honestly just playing match by match and seeing how I feel. "Sometimes with adrenaline and the way you play on the court, the pain disappears a little bit. So I'm really glad that it's the case."

Jabeur said breaking into the top 10 was one thing, staying there is another. "It's not easy to be at this level. So my main goal is to stay in the top 10," she said. "Why not be in the top five? I want to win more titles. I feel like I can do it."

