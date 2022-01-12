Left Menu

Cricket-Yadav, Saini added to India's ODI squad for South Africa series

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been added to the squad for the upcoming one-day international series in South Africa, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:17 IST
Cricket-Yadav, Saini added to India's ODI squad for South Africa series

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been added to the squad for the upcoming one-day international series in South Africa, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday. Yadav will replace Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the three-match series after testing positive for COVID-19 during their camp in Bengaluru. He was due to travel to Cape Town on Wednesday.

The ODI series is due to be played from Jan. 19-23 after the three-test series. The test series is level at 1-1 after India won the first match by 113 runs before South Africa bounced back to claim the second by seven wickets. Saini has been added to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained in the second test, the BCCI added https://www.bcci.tv/articles/2022/news/5555853/jayant-yadav-navdeep-saini-added-to-odi-squad-for-series-against-south-africa.

India will be captained by KL Rahul in the ODI series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022