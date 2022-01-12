Cricket-Yadav, Saini added to India's ODI squad for South Africa series

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been added to the squad for the upcoming one-day international series in South Africa, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday. Yadav will replace Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the three-match series after testing positive for COVID-19 during their camp in Bengaluru. He was due to travel to Cape Town on Wednesday.

The ODI series is due to be played from Jan. 19-23 after the three-test series. The test series is level at 1-1 after India won the first match by 113 runs before South Africa bounced back to claim the second by seven wickets. Saini has been added to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained in the second test, the BCCI added https://www.bcci.tv/articles/2022/news/5555853/jayant-yadav-navdeep-saini-added-to-odi-squad-for-series-against-south-africa.

India will be captained by KL Rahul in the ODI series.

