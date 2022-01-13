Left Menu

Tennis-Cilic advances to semis, Khachanov knocked out in Adelaide

Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic recovered from a mid-match wobble to beat American Tommy Paul and reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 event on Thursday, but Russian Karen Khachanov was knocked out by Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

Reuters | Adelaide | Updated: 13-01-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 10:26 IST
Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic recovered from a mid-match wobble to beat American Tommy Paul and reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 event on Thursday, but Russian Karen Khachanov was knocked out by Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. Fourth seed Cilic dug deep to seal a 6-4 2-6 6-3 win over the in-form Paul, who had won 12 of his past 14 matches coming into Thursday's contest.

Third seed Khachanov, who was runner-up at the Adelaide International 1 event, suffered a 7-6(7) 7-5 defeat by world number 58 Rinderknech. In the other quarter-finals, Thanasi Kokkinakis is due to play Aleksandar Vukic in an all-Australian clash, while Brazil's Thiago Monteiro will take on French qualifier Corentin Moutet.

In the women's event, third seed Coco Gauff reached the last four with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Croatia's Ana Konjuh but American Madison Brengle was forced to retire from her match against Alison Riske due to a slight calf injury. Brengle retired from the match with a score of 3-3 in the first set, sending Riske through to the semi-finals.

Fourth seed Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia is due to face Lauren Davis later on Thursday, while Madison Keys is up against eighth seed Ludmilla Samsonova.

