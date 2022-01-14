Philippines arrives for Asian Cup football tournament

Amid the concerns caused by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, team Philippines on Friday arrived here for the AFC Women's Asian Cup which will get underway on January 20.

Philippines is the second foreign team to arrive after Chinese Taipei, which landed in India on Thursday for the 12-nation marquee event, which will be played at three venues in Maharashtra - Pune, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The Indian team also arrived in the megacity on Thursday after their flight got delayed from Kochi.

''Early morning team Philippines have arrived,'' a source, in the know-how of things, told PTI on Friday.

India is hosting the continent's highest competition for the first time since 1980 and at stake is a possible berth in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Philippines have been drawn in Group B along with Australia, Thailand and Indonesia and they start their campaign at the picturesque DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 21 against Thailand.

