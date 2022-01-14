Djokovic faces deportation after Australia revokes visa
That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa upon arrival in Melbourne.
- Country:
- Australia
Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb's visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open is to begin.
Djokovic's lawyers are expected to appeal the cancelation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court as they successfully did after the first cancellation. It is the second time Djokovic's visa has been canceled since he arrived in Melbourne last week to defend his Australian Open title.
His exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.
But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa upon arrival in Melbourne. He spent four nights in hotel detention before a judge on Monday overturned that decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Serbian player not sure of Djokovic's Australian Open plans
Tennis-Serbian Lajovic unsure of Djokovic's Australian Open plan
Steve Smith gets stuck in elevator at Melbourne hotel
'Here I am': Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open
Tennis-Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne