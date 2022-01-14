Left Menu

Djokovic faces deportation after Australia revokes visa

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:39 IST
Djokovic faces deportation after Australia revokes visa
Novak Djokovic (Photo/Australian Open Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb's visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open is to begin.

Djokovic's lawyers are expected to appeal the cancelation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, as they successfully did after the first cancellation.

Hawke said he canceled the visa on ''health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.'' ''The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic,'' Hawke said in a statement, referring to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

It is the second time Djokovic's visa has been canceled since he arrived in Melbourne last week to defend his Australian Open title.

His exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.

But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa upon arrival in Melbourne. Djokovic spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before a judge on Monday overturned that decision.

Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone said Djokovic's lawyers face an ''extremely difficult'' task to get court orders over the weekend to allow their client to play next week.

''For Djokovic to get the outcomes he needs to play would be extremely difficult to obtain over the weekend,'' Bone said.

Hawke's delay in reaching a decision bordered on punitive, Bone said.

''If you left it any later than he has done now, I think from a strategic standpoint he's (Hawke's) really hamstringing Djokovic's legal team, in terms of what sort of options or remedies he could obtain," Bone said hours before the decision was announced.

The lawyers would need to go before a duty judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court or a higher judge of the Federal Court to get two urgent orders.

One order would be an injunction preventing his deportation, like the order he gained last week. The second would order Hawke to grant Djokovic a visa to play.

''That second order is almost not precedented," Bone said. "Very rarely do the courts order a member of the executive government to grant a visa.'' Jacqui Lambie, an influential independent senator, argued that Djokovic should be sent packing if he had broken Australia's vaccine rules.

But hours before the visa cancelation was announced, she complained about how long Hawke was taking to reach a decision.

''Why does this keep dripping out of the tap? Alex Hawke, where are you? Missing in action?'' Lambie asked on Nine Network television.

''If you can't make a decision on Novak Djokovic, goodness me, how are you guys running the country? This is an absolute shambles," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022