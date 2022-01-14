Left Menu

Tennis-'Rules are rules' say Australians after Djokovic visa cancellation

Australian tennis fans at Melbourne Park said the country's decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday was the correct move, while an online poll showed that 90% of respondents agreed with the government. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to cancel the visa of Djokovic, who is unvaccinated for COVID-19, after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:22 IST
Tennis-'Rules are rules' say Australians after Djokovic visa cancellation
Novak Djokovic Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian tennis fans at Melbourne Park said the country's decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday was the correct move, while an online poll showed that 90% of respondents agreed with the government.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to cancel the visa of Djokovic, who is unvaccinated for COVID-19, after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday. "I do agree with what the government has done. Rules are rules. If you break the rules there are a lot of consequences," Lou Ricciardi, a 68-year-old fashion agent from Adelaide who is in Melbourne with his family to watch the Australian Open qualifiers, told Reuters.

"It's unfortunate for the Open but... the Open is bigger than just one man. The other players have got to just put up with what's happened and hope there's no distractions. "I feel the government did the right thing to keep us healthy and safe."

A News Corp poll that had more than 60,000 respondents was 84% in favour of a second cancellation of Djokovic's visa and a new poll on Friday showed that 90% of respondents thought the right decision had been made. Jason Martin, a 25-year-old maintenance worker from the Melbourne suburb of Scoresby, said that the decision could have been taken sooner.

"We had a thing like in mid-October where you have to get vaccinated otherwise you weren't able to work at all. It's been a tough time for most workers here in Australia," Martin said. "So to see him come in without being vaccinated and being allowed to work in Victoria was kind of a kick in the face for all of us workers.

"Finally to see them come to a decision to get rid of him, I'm happy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022