SA vs Ind: Hosts need 41 runs to win 3rd Test (Lunch, Day 4)

South Africa need 41 runs to win the third and final Test against India here at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:31 IST
South Africa need 41 runs to win the third and final Test against India here at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. In the first session on Day four, South Africa scored 70 runs and lost a wicket ensuring they maintained control over the match against India.

South Africa are at 171/3 with Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma unbeaten at 22 and 12 runs respectively. Resuming their second innings, South Africa got off to a cautious start as Petersen and van der Dussen stitched a 54-run stand for the third wicket.

Shardul Thakur removed Petersen in the first session but van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma dug in to keep South Africa on top. On Thursday, Elgar and Keegan held their ground as South Africa gained full control against India on Day 3.

Needing 212 to win, South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar saw out seven overs, but the 23-run opening stand finally came to an end as Mohammed Shami got the better of Markram (16) in the eighth over. Petersen joined Proteas skipper Elgar in the middle and the duo kept moving the scoreboard along. Elgar was given out on the field off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin in the 21st over but the left-handed batter reviewed the call, and replays showed that the ball was going over the stumps, and hence the decision was overturned.

It seemed that Elgar and Petersen would ensure that South Africa did not lose more wickets before the close of play, however, Jasprit Bumrah removed the Proteas skipper reducing South Africa to 101/2. Brief Scores: India 223 and 198; South Africa 210 and 171/3 (Keegan Petersen 82, Dean Elgar 30; Shardul Thakur 1-22) (ANI)

