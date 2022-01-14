Monumental National Flag made of 'khadi' to be displayed at Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer

The Monumental National Flag, the world's largest national flag made of 'khadi' fabric will be displayed at the India-Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer to celebrate Army Day on Saturday, according to the MSME ministry.

The flag will be displayed at Longewala, which was the centre stage of the historic battle between India and Pakistan in 1971. This will be the fifth public display of the flag.

''The Monumental National Flag, which is the world’s largest national flag made of Khadi fabric, will be put to a grand public display along the India – Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer to celebrate “Army Day” on Saturday,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said the flag ''measures 225 feet long, 150 feet wide and weighs (approx.) 1400 KG.'' PTI RR ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)