COVID-19: Mohun Bagan-Bengaluru FC ISL match postponed

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC slated to be played on Saturday has been postponed.

ANI | Fatorda (Goa) | Updated: 15-01-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 11:37 IST
ATKMB's Roy Krishna (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC slated to be played on Saturday has been postponed. "Indian Super League (ISL) announces the postponement of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at PJN Stadium, Fatorda," ISL said in a statement.

"Each match is assessed on a number of factors including the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of Covid-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match," it added. The organizers said the health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains their priority, and the League and Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly.

ATKMB are fifth on the points table with 15 in their bag but they have played only nine matches so far. Bengaluru have found form after a poor start to the season. The Blues are also unbeaten in their last five games. (ANI)

