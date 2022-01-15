Left Menu

ISL-Odisha FC appoints Kino Garcia as interim head coach

He has coached many important players who are currently playing in the first division in Spain and also directed the Valencia CF Academy in Seoul. He also coached Levante UD in the first division of womens football in Spain for several seasons. He is also the Director of Coaches in Valencia, working for the Spanish Federation.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 15-01-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 11:57 IST
ISL-Odisha FC appoints Kino Garcia as interim head coach
Indian Super League side Odisha FC on Saturday appointed Kino Garcia as the interim head coach after Kiko Ramirez was sacked following a string of poor shows.

Ramirez was shown the door on Friday after the Spaniard was unable to produce desirable results.

Odisha have managed just two wins in their last seven matches and slipped to ninth place in the 11-team standings.

Garcia, who served as the assistant coach of the club, will be taking over the duties of the head coach from Odisha's next game which is against NorthEast United FC on Tuesday.

''Odisha FC would like to confirm the appointment of Kino Garcia as the interim Head Coach,'' the club stated in a media release.

Garcia, who has a UEFA Pro License, comes with a lot of experience in developing players and is a former coach at Valencia CF's youth teams. He has coached many important players who are currently playing in the first division in Spain and also directed the Valencia CF Academy in Seoul. He also coached Levante UD in the first division of women's football in Spain for several seasons. He is also the Director of Coaches in Valencia, working for the Spanish Federation.

