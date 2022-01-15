Cricket-England dismissed for 188 in fifth Ashes test
Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 15:34 IST
- Country:
- Australia
England were dismissed for 188 in their first innings in the final session of the second day of the day-night fifth Ashes test in Hobart on Saturday.
Australia, who lead the series 3-0, were earlier dismissed for 303 and hold a first-innings lead of 115.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement