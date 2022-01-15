Cricket-Kohli steps downs as India test captain
India's Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of the test side following their 2-1 series defeat by South Africa, the player said in a statement on Saturday.
"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there," Kohli wrote on Twitter.
