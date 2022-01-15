Left Menu

Cricket-Kohli steps downs as India test captain

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 18:56 IST
India's Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of the test side following their 2-1 series defeat by South Africa, the player said in a statement on Saturday.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

