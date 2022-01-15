QUOTES-Cricket-Reactions to Kohli stepping down as India test skipper

Following are reactions to India's Virat Kohli stepping https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/kohli-steps-downs-india-test-captain-2022-01-15 down as the captain of the test team after seven years on Saturday. INDIAN CRICKET BOARD (BCCI)

"BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins." BCCI SECRETARY JAY SHAH

"Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special." WEST INDIES GREAT VIV RICHARDS

"Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket." FORMER INDIA BATSMAN VIRENDER SEHWAG

"Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. "Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat."

FORMER INDIA ALL-ROUNDER YUVRAJ SINGH "It's been a remarkable journey King Kohli @imVkohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave your all and played like a true champion each time. May you grow from strength to strength! Onwards and upwards."

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN SURESH RAINA "Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India.

"Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he'd continue to shine for India as a player." FORMER INDIA PACE BOWLER IRFAN PATHAN

"Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli's name will be up there, not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli." FORMER INDIA SEAM BOWLER RP SINGH

"#Virat should be proud of his 7 year stint. He has achieved some remarkable things for Indian cricket." FORMER INDIA SPINNER PRAGYAN OJHA

"Indian cricket always had a leader who added a different value to the team and inculcated some of their characteristics to make a difference. "Virat will always be remembered as an aggressive leader who changed the way everyone looked at fitness."

FORMER INDIA WICKET-KEEPER PARTHIV PATEL "#ViratKohli has been the most successful Test captain for India and he can take pride in his accomplishments. Congratulations for a fine innings as captain."

FORMER INDIA HEAD COACH RAVI SHASTRI "Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team we built together - @imVkohli."

INDIA FAST BOWLER ISHANT SHARMA "Thank you for all the memories I've shared with you in dressing room & on & off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain & I'll play 100 test matches for India.

"All we did was just play cricket with all our heart & things worked out well." FORMER INDIA BATSMAN MANOJ TIWARY

"7 years. #IndianCricket will remember @imVkohli as one of the most successful leaders in its history. The staggering win percentage & aggression lifted Indian cricket to a new height. We should respect his decision. Congrats for the amazing tenure as Captain." FORMER INDIA OPENER WASIM JAFFER

"When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli." (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Christian Radnedge)

