Left Menu

Soccer-Seville derby abandoned after Sevilla player is hit by pole

Video replays showed a pole-shaped object hitting Jordan on the head moments after Nabil Fekir had equalised for hosts Betis to draw the last 16 tie level at 1-1 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. "The match has been abandoned after Joan Jordan was hit by an object thrown from the stands.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-01-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 04:09 IST
Soccer-Seville derby abandoned after Sevilla player is hit by pole
  • Country:
  • Italy

A Spanish Cup clash between rivals Sevilla and Real Betis was abandoned on Saturday after Sevilla player Joan Jordan was struck in the head by an object thrown from the stands. Video replays showed a pole-shaped object hitting Jordan on the head moments after Nabil Fekir had equalised for hosts Betis to draw the last 16 tie level at 1-1 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

"The match has been abandoned after Joan Jordan was hit by an object thrown from the stands. We'll provide you with further updates," Sevilla wrote on Twitter. Alejandro Gomez put Sevilla in front in the 35th minute, but the lead lasted four minutes before Fekir's leveller.

Video replays showed that Jordan was struck from behind and collapsed to the ground holding his head, although reports said he was later able to stand while receiving medical attention. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced that the game was suspended, adding: "The RFEF condemns any act of violence on the pitch."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022