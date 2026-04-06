Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership

Sevilla's struggles in La Liga continued as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against bottom-placed Oviedo, leaving them perilously close to the relegation zone. This match marked the debut of coach Luis García Plaza following the dismissal of Matías Almeyda.

In contrast, Getafe's European ambitions were reinforced following a strong 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, propelling them to eighth place and improving their prospects for European qualification next season.

In a crucial showdown, Barcelona increased their lead at the top of the table, securing a significant 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, significantly boosting their title aspirations as Real Madrid faltered with a 2-1 loss to Mallorca.