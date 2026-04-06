Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership
Sevilla's struggle persists as they fell to 17th in La Liga after a defeat by Oviedo, despite a new coach's debut. With eight matches without victory, Sevilla remains close to the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Getafe bolstered its European prospects with a victory, and Barcelona extended its lead against Atletico Madrid.
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Sevilla's struggles in La Liga continued as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against bottom-placed Oviedo, leaving them perilously close to the relegation zone. This match marked the debut of coach Luis García Plaza following the dismissal of Matías Almeyda.
In contrast, Getafe's European ambitions were reinforced following a strong 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, propelling them to eighth place and improving their prospects for European qualification next season.
In a crucial showdown, Barcelona increased their lead at the top of the table, securing a significant 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid, significantly boosting their title aspirations as Real Madrid faltered with a 2-1 loss to Mallorca.