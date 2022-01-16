Sunday's ISL fixture between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC postponed

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC in Vasco was postponed on Sunday, hours before their kickoff as the southern outfit did not have the requisite number of players to field.

The match was scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

The organisers did not specify the reason for the postponement.

Prior to this, two more matches had been postponed this season after the coronavirus breached the ISL's bio-bubble. ''Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 62 between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled to be played today, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date,'' the ISL said in a statement. ''The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after it was assessed Kerala Blasters FC do not have the requisite number of players available for the match.

''The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved,'' it added in the statement. On Saturday, the ISL fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC was also postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Earlier, ATK Mohun Bagan's match against Odisha FC had to be postponed after an unnamed player reported positive for the virus. As many as four ATKMB players in the bio-secure bubble had been reported to be positive and the Juan Ferrando-coached side had been locked in their rooms for one week without a single training session.

Players of other teams including FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC also contracted the coronavirus, while SC East Bengal too isolated themselves after their hotel staff inside the bio bubble found positive.

