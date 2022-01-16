Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Brignone takes her second super-G win of the season

It was the first time Brignone, 31, had won two super-Gs in a season, Sunday's success coming after her victory in St Moritz last month. The win, on a bright and clear morning on the Kaelberloch piste, was her sixth in super-G and 18th of her World Cup career.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:11 IST
Alpine skiing-Brignone takes her second super-G win of the season
Representative image

Italy's Federica Brignone took her second super-G win of the World Cup season on Sunday as Austria's Ariane Raedler celebrated the first podium of her career on home snow in Zauchensee. Brignone, the 2020 overall World Cup champion and Italy's most successful female World Cup skier, beat Switzerland's downhill world champion, Corinne Suter, by 0.04 of a second with Raedler 0.17 off the pace.

Italy's Marta Bassino was fourth with a season's best in the discipline. It was the first time Brignone, 31, had won two super-Gs in a season, Sunday's success coming after her victory in St Moritz last month.

The win, on a bright and clear morning on the Kaelberloch piste, was her sixth in super-G and 18th of her World Cup career. "Today I was really attacking from the top to the bottom," she said.

Compatriot Sofia Goggia, the Olympic downhill champion who crashed heavily in Saturday's speed race in the same resort, returned to the slope and was 19th. "I'm better this morning, better than I could have hoped," she said. "It hurts all over my body but skiing is better than walking."

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, who will seek to defend her 2018 super-G title in Beijing next month, finished ninth. Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin did not compete in the super-G, with the American's closest rival Petra Vlhova finishing 18th and closing the gap to 37 points.

Goggia still leads the super-G standings with Brignone five points behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

