Tennis-Big-serving Keys edges out 2020 winner Kenin at Australian Open

American Madison Keys relied on her big serve on key points to beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6(2) 7-5 on John Cain Arena on Monday and reach the second round of the year's first Grand Slam.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 14:49 IST
Sofia Kenin Image Credit: Wikimedia
American Madison Keys relied on her big serve on key points to beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6(2) 7-5 on John Cain Arena on Monday and reach the second round of the year's first Grand Slam. Former U.S. Open runner-up Keys, who won her first trophy since 2019 at the Adelaide International 2 warm-up tournament last week, struggled to gain the upper hand in the contest before sealing the opening set in a tiebreak with her eighth ace.

In a see-sawing second set, American Kenin conceded a decisive break to allow her opponent to go up 6-5 and, although she saved two match-points, was unable to prevent Keys closing out the victory on her serve. Kenin has won her only Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park and has otherwise struggled to raise her game at majors, losing to Keys in straight sets in their last encounter at the U.S. Open three years ago.

