Novak Djokovic disembarked plane at Belgrade airport

World's top men's tennis player Novak Djokovic disembarked Fly Dubai FZ 1745 flight from Dubai to Belgrade which landed on Tuesday, minutes after 12 p.m. (1100 GMT).

A unanimous ruling by a three-judge bench rejected Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of their Australian visa on Monday, halting his chase for a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open.

