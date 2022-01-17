Novak Djokovic disembarked plane at Belgrade airport
Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 17-01-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 16:59 IST
World's top men's tennis player Novak Djokovic disembarked Fly Dubai FZ 1745 flight from Dubai to Belgrade which landed on Tuesday, minutes after 12 p.m. (1100 GMT).
A unanimous ruling by a three-judge bench rejected Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of their Australian visa on Monday, halting his chase for a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open.
