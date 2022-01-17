Left Menu

Soccer-Aubameyang still not able to train at Cup of Nations

The pair had been released from quarantine last week but were then stopped from playing in Friday's game against Ghana after doctors said cardiac lesions were detected in post-COVID medical examinations. While the rest of the available players trained on Sunday and Monday, the pair awaited the results of further examinations.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina were missing from training again for Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Monday as the after-effects of their COVID-19 infection continued to keep them sidelined, the Gabon Football Federation said. The pair had been released from quarantine last week but were then stopped from playing in Friday's game against Ghana after doctors said cardiac lesions were detected in post-COVID medical examinations.

While the rest of the available players trained on Sunday and Monday, the pair awaited the results of further examinations. Gabon have also been hit by several new infections, including winger Denis Bouanga, substitute goalkeeper Noubi Fotso, left-back David Sambissa, midfielder Serge Ngouali and striker Ulrick Eneme Ella, a statement added.

Bouanga, Eneme Ella and Ngouali all featured in their 1-1 draw with Ghana in Yaounde, which lifted Gabon to four points and likely qualification to the last 16. But defenders Gilchrist Nguema, Sidney Obissa and Lloyd Palun and forwards Axel Meye and Kevin Mayi have returned without concerns after their COVID-19 isolation and can be fielded on Tuesday when Gabon meet Morocco in their last group game in Yaounde. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

