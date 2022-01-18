Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid great Gento dies aged 88

"Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and its love and affection to his wife Mari Luz, his sons Francisco and Julio, his granddaughters Aitana and Candela and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones," the club said in a statement. Gento won 43 caps for Spain and represented his country in the 1962 and 1966 World Cups.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 15:07 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid great Gento dies aged 88

Francisco "Paco" Gento, one of Read Madrid's greatest players and a European champion with Spain, has died at the age of 88, the club said on Tuesday. Having started his career at Racing Santander, Gento joined Real Madrid in 1953 and spent 18 years in the Spanish capital until his retirement in 1971. The left winger made 600 appearances for the club and scored 182 goals.

Gento remains the only player to have won six European Cups and he also won 12 league crowns, two Copa del Rey titles and one Intercontinental Cup during his time at Real. "Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and its love and affection to his wife Mari Luz, his sons Francisco and Julio, his granddaughters Aitana and Candela and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones," the club said in a statement.

Gento won 43 caps for Spain and represented his country in the 1962 and 1966 World Cups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022