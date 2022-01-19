Left Menu

Cricket Australia to review, verify Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action report

Sydney Thunder bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 10:50 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Sydney Thunder bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action. The pacer was reported after playing in a Big Bash League (BBL) game against Adelaide Strikers on January 2. "Hasnain's bowling action was due to be tested at Cricket Australia's ICC-approved facility in Brisbane within the mandated 14-day timeframe and before his departure from Australia," stated an official release.

However, after he and others were recalled early by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it was agreed he would conduct his test at their approved facility in Lahore. As the initial report was made during a KFC Big Bash League match, Cricket Australia will review and verify the report provided by the PCB's testing facility. The 21-year-old Hasnain impressed one and ball with his bowling in the BBL. He came in as a replacement for England seamer Saqib Mahmood, and took 4-22 in Thunder's 53-run win over Brisbane Heat.

The pacer did not pick a single wicket in his last BBL game against Sydney Sixers. In the five games he played, Hasnain took seven wickets at an average of 15.71. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

