Ireland win toss, invite India to bat in U19 World Cup

Ireland skipper Tim Tector won the toss and opted to bowl against India in a Group B Under-19 World Cup match at Brian Lara stadium, here on Wednesday.

India have surprisingly rested their regular skipper Yash Dhull and Nishant Sindhu is leading the side in his place. Shaik Rasheed is also not playing as Garv Sangwan and Aneeshwar Gautam made it to the playing XI.

India won their first match against South Africa by 45 runs.

Teams: India U19: Nishant Sindhu (C) Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana, Garv Sangwan, Vicky Ostwal, Aneeshwar Gautam, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar.

Ireland U19: Tim Tector (C), Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox, Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes and Muzamil Sherzad.

