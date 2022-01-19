ICC U19 WC: India captain Yash Dhull, deputy SK Rasheed test positive for COVID-19

By Vishesh Roy India U19 captain Yash Dhull and his deputy SK Rasheed have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Caribbean.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that the duo has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 and they have now been put into isolation. "Yes, Dhull and Rasheed are among six players who returned positive COVID-19 results. All of them are undergoing isolation now ," the source said.

In the absence of Dhull, Nishant Sidhu is leading India colts in the ongoing Group B match against Ireland. India had gotten off to a winning start in the ongoing World Cup after defeating South Africa by 45 runs.

After the match against Ireland, India will lock horns against Uganda in their final Group B game on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)