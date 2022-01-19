Left Menu

ICC U19 WC: India captain Yash Dhull, deputy SK Rasheed test positive for COVID-19

India U19 captain Yash Dhull and his deputy SK Rasheed have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Caribbean.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 21:19 IST
ICC U19 WC: India captain Yash Dhull, deputy SK Rasheed test positive for COVID-19
India U19 cricket team (Photo/ Asian Cricket Council). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vishesh Roy India U19 captain Yash Dhull and his deputy SK Rasheed have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Caribbean.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that the duo has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 and they have now been put into isolation. "Yes, Dhull and Rasheed are among six players who returned positive COVID-19 results. All of them are undergoing isolation now ," the source said.

In the absence of Dhull, Nishant Sidhu is leading India colts in the ongoing Group B match against Ireland. India had gotten off to a winning start in the ongoing World Cup after defeating South Africa by 45 runs.

After the match against Ireland, India will lock horns against Uganda in their final Group B game on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022