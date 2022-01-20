ICC Test Rankings: Australia top ranked side, India drops to third

After winning the Ashes 4-0, Australia has now become the number one ranked Test team in the world. Meanwhile, after suffering a 1-2 series loss against South Africa, India has dropped to the third spot while New Zealand has held onto its second position.

New Zealand had played out a 1-1 series draw against Bangladesh. Australia has 119 points at the top and the Pat Cummins-led side is three points ahead of third-placed India.

After the series win against India, South Africa has jumped to the fifth spot in the ICC Test Rankings. England is in the fourth position with 101 points. Pakistan has gone down one spot to sixth place, whereas Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland have retained their positions. (ANI)

