Soccer-Mari joins Udinese on loan from Arsenal

Udinese have signed Arsenal defender Pablo Mari on loan until the end of the season, the Italian club announced on Thursday. Mari initially joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020 before the move was made permanent six months later, but he has made only 22 appearances in two years in London.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:53 IST
Udinese have signed Arsenal defender Pablo Mari on loan until the end of the season, the Italian club announced on Thursday. The 28-year-old Spaniard has struggled for game time with the English Premier League side this season, making three appearances in all competitions.

"He is a player who combines physical strength with technical quality and great ability in the air, valuable characteristics that have brought him to the top level in Europe," read a note on the Udinese website. Mari initially joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020 before the move was made permanent six months later, but he has made only 22 appearances in two years in London.

