PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:21 IST
Japan striker Mana Iwabuchi tests positive for COVID ahead of women's Asian Cup: Report
Japan striker Mana Iwabuchi will miss the first few matches of her team's title defence at the AFC Women's Asian Cup testing positive for COVID-19, according to a report.

The 28-year-old Arsenal forward tested negative before her departure from Britain but returned a positive test upon landing in India on Tuesday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

According to the report, which quoted a Japanese Football Association announcement, Iwabuchi has not been in close contact with any other members of the squad as she had reached India separately from Britain.

Iwabuchi is asymptomatic and will isolate with a view to joining the team after she receives medical clearance, the JFA was quoted as saying by the agency.

She will be allowed to join her teammates after isolating for seven days, provided she tests negative for the virus and remains without symptoms.

The two-time defending champions will open their Group C campaign against Myanmar here on Friday.

