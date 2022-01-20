I am disappointed with draw against Iran: Dennerby

Indian women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby was on Thursday left disappointed with his wards wasting chances galore to draw 0-0 against Iran in the Asian Cup opening match but said the home side would look to come back strong in the next game.

Iran, ranked 70th as against India's 55th, were the better side in the opening minutes during which they got two scoring chances, including a hit on the crossbar, but the home team took control of the Group A match midway into the first half and dominated till the end.

“Yeah, in that way I am disappointed with the result, it is what it is. It is all down to technical skills, so you are not giving goals, you have to score goals,'' Dennerby said at the post-match press conference.

India play Chinese Taipei in their second match on Sunday and they would need a win to qualify for the quarterfinals.

''We will try to get points from the game against Chinese Taipei. This game is over, we can’t change this (result). Manisha had a good game,'' said the experienced Swede.

“We are defending well. (I was) little bit surprised in the beginning (with Iran being dominant).'' Asked why senior player Kamala Devi was left out of the team, Dennerby said, ''She came into the squad a little bit late. We are trying to find out who is best for every game. This time we found that we needed speed.

''We also started taking over the game after we saw them.'' PTI NRB PDS PDS ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)