Soccer-Struggling St Etienne sign Mangala
Saint Etienne have signed Eliaquim Mangala on a free transfer, with the French defender signing a six-month contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday. Mangala last played for Spanish club Valencia, for whom he made 21 appearances in two seasons, and has been a free agent since his contract ended in June 2021.
The 30-year-old began his career at Standard Liege in Belgium, before stints at Porto and Manchester City. He has represented France eight times and was a member of their squads at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship. Saint Etienne are bottom of the Ligue 1 standings, with two wins and 12 points after 20 games.
