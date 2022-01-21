Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 05:48 IST
Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11): 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY FIVE

Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day five of the year's first Grand Slam. A warm day is expected for the matches with the temperature already at 25 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit) and a high of 31 forecast.

READ MORE: Australian Open order of play on Friday

Medvedev halts Kyrgios show to reach third round Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic

Tsitsipas toils past Baez to seal third-round spot in Melbourne Sabalenka survives service meltdown to avoid seed exodus

Australian Open organisers deny slack COVID testing 'Not good enough', Murray mauled by Daniel in Melbourne

Muguruza blames COVID outbreak following Cornet defeat Stosur bows out of singles after Melbourne Park defeat

O'Connell thanks coach Matosevic after reaching third round Tiley says not resigning, denies Tennis Australia paying Djokovic legal fees

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

