Left Menu

India go down by seven wickets in second ODI, lose series

Spinner Tabraiz Shami was the pick of the South Africa bowlers taking two wickets for 57 runs in nine overs. Brief scores India 2876 in 50 overs Rishabh Pant 85, K L Rahul 55 Tabraiz Shamsi 257. South Africa 2883 in overs Janneman Malan 91, Quinton de Kock 78 Jasprit Bumrah 137.

PTI | Paarl | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:12 IST
India go down by seven wickets in second ODI, lose series
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India made 287 for six after opting to bat. Rishabh Pant top scored for India with 85 off 71 balls while skipper K L Rahul made 55 off 79 balls. Spinner Tabraiz Shami was the pick of the South Africa bowlers taking two wickets for 57 runs in nine overs. South Africa chased down the target in 48.1 overs. Janneman Malan was the home team's top-scorer with 91 off 108 while his senior opening partner Quinton de Kock made 78 off 66 balls.

For the second game in a row, the Indian bowling lacked teeth to trouble the opposition batters. Brief scores: India 287/6 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 85, K L Rahul 55; Tabraiz Shamsi 2/57). South Africa 288/3 in overs (Janneman Malan 91, Quinton de Kock 78; Jasprit Bumrah 1/37).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022