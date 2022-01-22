Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-'I'm not God! Can't win every match' - Osaka proud despite early exit

Naomi Osaka was at peace with herself after yet another failed attempt at defending a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and the former world number one was especially proud of the way she has managed to mould her mindset to deal with tough losses. The former world number one crashed out from Melbourne Park after a third round loss in the deciding set tiebreaker to American Amanda Anisimova -- the same stage the four-times major winner exited the U.S. Open four months back.

NFL-Chiefs, Bills bring high-powered offenses to playoff showdown

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs this weekend features four tantalizing match-ups, including a potential high-scoring shootout between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. Mahomes and Allen are two of the most gifted quarterbacks in the National Football League and are fresh off lopsided wins in the first round of the playoffs during which they both threw five touchdown passes.

Motor racing-F1 bans pre-race military flypasts but Red Arrows are OK

Formula One will ban pre-race flypasts by military aircraft this season but Britain's Red Arrows display team will be exempt along with passenger jets using sustainable fuels. Formula One said the decision was taken for environmental reasons, with the sport determined to reduce its carbon footprint.

Soccer-Sargent double helps Norwich climb out of relegation zone with win at Watford

American Josh Sargent's first goals in English football helped Norwich City earn a crucial 3-0 victory at Watford on Friday, a win that moved Dean Smith's side out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time this season. Sargent's stunning flicked finish six minutes after the break gave the visitors the lead as he opened his Premier League account in style.

Olympics-Canadian snowboarder Parrot eyes Beijing gold after cancer battle

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot said on Friday that the mental toughness he gained during his battle with cancer carried over to the slopes where the slopestyle Pyeongchang silver medallist now hopes to go one better and win gold at the Beijing Olympics. Parrot's career was put on hold when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in December 2018. Two months after being declared cancer free in mid-2019, Parrot won an X Games big air gold medal in his return to competition.

Tennis-Nadal repels Khachanov to reach last-16 in Melbourne

Sixth seed Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at this year's Australian Open but still powered through to the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 defeat of Karen Khachanov on Friday. The Spaniard, seeking to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title in the absence of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, was sensational as he took a two-set lead.

Olympics-Australian minister backs athletes' right to free speech during Beijing Games

Australian sports minister Richard Colbeck said restrictions on athletes' speech at next month's Beijing Winter Games are "very concerning", adding that they should be free to express their opinions during the Olympics. Earlier this week, athletes travelling to the Beijing Games were warned about speaking up on human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch.

Alpine Ski-Norway's Kilde wins Kitzbuehel downhill ahead of French pair

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde powered to victory in the classic Kitzbuehel World Cup downhill on Friday, beating French veteran Johan Clarey by 0.42 seconds. A great day for the French team was completed when Blaise Giezendanner, running 43rd, produced a spectacular run to push Austria's Matthias Mayer out of third place.

Olympics-Wellinger doubtful for Beijing Games after positive COVID-19 test

Two-times Olympic gold medallist Andreas Wellinger's participation at next month's Beijing Games is in doubt after the German ski jumper said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The 26-year-old, who won individual gold in Pyeongchang and team gold in Sochi, was due to return to action in a World Cup event in Titisee-Neustadt on Friday after hurting his knee during training in Zakopane earlier this month.

Cricket-Hazlewood to return from injury for Sri Lanka series

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be back in action for next month's Twenty20 international series against Sri Lanka after a side strain cut short his Ashes campaign. Hazlewood picked up the injury on the third day of the first Ashes test at the Gabba in early December and was ruled out for the rest of the series, which Australia won 4-0 against England.

