Left Menu

Premier League: Sargent's brace against Watford propels Norwich out of bottom three

Josh Sargent struck twice on Friday to give Norwich City a 3-0 win at Watford that lifted the Canaries above their relegation rivals and out of the bottom three in the Premier League table.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:07 IST
Premier League: Sargent's brace against Watford propels Norwich out of bottom three
Josh Sargent (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Josh Sargent struck twice on Friday to give Norwich City a 3-0 win at Watford that lifted the Canaries above their relegation rivals and out of the bottom three in the Premier League table. Watford edged a tight first half but Norwich went ahead on 51 minutes through Sargent's incredible improvised finish. The American turned in Teemu Pukki's low cross with a backheeled flick that looped over goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

After a brief partial floodlight failure delay, Sargent superbly headed in his second goal from Milot Rashica's cross on 74 minutes. Watford played out the final 12 minutes with 10 men after Emmanuel Dennis was sent off for a second yellow card and they conceded again when Adam Idah's cross was deflected in by Juraj Kucka.

Back-to-back victories move Norwich out of the bottom three for the first time this season and above Watford into 17th with 16 points. Watford are two points worse off but have played two matches fewer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022