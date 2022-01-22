Left Menu

Australian Open: Sabalenka, Collins rally to win; Halep, Mertens roll into R4

Simona Halep on Saturday thrashed Montenegrin Danka Kovinic to roll into the second week of the Australian Open for the fifth straight year.

Australian Open: Sabalenka, Collins rally to win; Halep, Mertens roll into R4
Simona Halep on Saturday thrashed Montenegrin Danka Kovinic to roll into the second week of the Australian Open for the fifth straight year. Former world number one Romanian dropped just three games during 64 minutes in the 6-2, 6-1 victory over Kovinic at John Cain Arena. Halep bettered her season record to 8-0 and her record in the third round of Grand Slams to 21-3. She's won all six sets she's played in at the Australian Open so far and has only lost 12 games.

The number two seed Aryna Sabalenka continued to collect comeback wins at the Australian Open. The Belarusian battled past No.31 seed Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to win her third straight match from a set down this week. Sabalenka needed an hour and 49 minutes to quash the challenge from Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Vondrousova and advance into the round of 16 for the second straight season.

At Kia Arena, Elise Mertens registered a 6-2, 6-2 win over Zhang Shuai of China. The No.19 seed needed just 70 minutes to defeat Zhang, a win in which she broke serve five times. She advances to a meeting in the last 16 with No.27 seed Danielle Collins, who toughed out a three-set win over Danish teenager Clara Tauson from a set and a break down. 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins, the No.27 seed, outlasted the last remaining teenager in the draw, 19-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a 2-hour and 35-minute barnburner on Rod Laver Arena.

At Margaret Court Arena, birthday girl Alize Cornet of France fought back from a set and a double-break down to overcome No.29 seed Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in an epic 2 hours and 43 minutes. (ANI)

