Play suspended at EPL game due to drone hovering above field
Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily.
PTI | London | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.
The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.
There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily. They were both replaced by concussion substitutes. AP SSC SSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wolverhampton
- Premier League
- Mathias Jensen
- Rico Henry
- Brentford
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Premier League: Michail Antonio signs new contract with West Ham United until 2024
Soccer-Leicester's Premier League trip to Everton postponed due to depleted squad
Soccer-Premier League reports second straight weekly fall in COVID-19 cases
West Ham beats Norwich 2-0 to climb to 4th in Premier League
ViacomCBS secures rights to stream Premier League soccer matches in Latin America