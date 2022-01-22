Left Menu

Play suspended at EPL game due to drone hovering above field

Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:56 IST
Play suspended at EPL game due to drone hovering above field
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.

The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.

There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily. They were both replaced by concussion substitutes. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022