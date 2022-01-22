Play suspended at EPL game due to drone hovering above field

Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.

The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.

There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily. They were both replaced by concussion substitutes. AP SSC SSC

