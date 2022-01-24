Left Menu

SA vs Ind, 3rd ODI: Pitch wasn't flat at all, says de Kock

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who took his side to the victory in the three-match ODI series against India, said that it was difficult to play as the pitch was not flat.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 24-01-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 08:02 IST
Quinton de Kock (Photo: Twitter/CSA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who took his side to the victory in the three-match ODI series against India, said that it was difficult to play as the pitch was not flat. Half-centuries by Virat Kohli (65), Shikhar Dhawan (61), and Deepak Chahar (54) went in vain as India suffered a heartbreaking four-run loss against South Africa in the third and final ODI here at Newlands, Cape Town. With this win, the Proteas won the ODI series 3-0.

"Wasn't flat at all (the pitch). Was a wicket where you're never quite in. Came back, had a week of training in Paarl. First game - just trying to find some rhythm. Was still trying to find my feet and then in the second ODI found my rhythm. Get home now for some daddy duties," said de Kock in a post-match presentation. Earlier, de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen played knocks of 124 and 52 as South Africa posted 287 runs on the board. For India, Prasidh Krishna returned with three wickets.

India had lost the Test series 1-2 against South Africa as well. After that, Virat Kohli had decided to step down as the Test skipper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

