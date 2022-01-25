Left Menu

Olympics-China's Xi meets International Olympic Commission's president in Beijing

The United States and many of its allies, including Britain, Canada, Australia, Japan and Denmark, have said they will not send official diplomatic delegations to the Games in protest at China's rights record.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:24 IST
Olympics-China's Xi meets International Olympic Commission's president in Beijing
Beijing Winter Olympics. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's President Xi Jinping met International Olympic Commission (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, just over a week before the Winter Games are due to kick off on Feb. 4 within a "closed-loop" bubble.

Bach arrived in Beijing on Saturday and then entered a three day isolation period. He met Xi at a state guesthouse, according to a report from state media. At the meeting they talked about COVID-19 countermeasures and Bach told Xi that "China is now a winter sports country, and this is the start of a new era for global winter sports," according to a readout on the IOC website.

"The two leaders discussed the strong support of the international community for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," it said. The United States and many of its allies, including Britain, Canada, Australia, Japan and Denmark, have said they will not send official diplomatic delegations to the Games in protest at China's rights record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022