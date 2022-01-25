Left Menu

Syed Modi International: Finalists Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout to split prize money

The two men's singles finalists at the Syed Modi India International 2022 will receive finalist World Ranking points and an equal share of the prize money.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The two men's singles finalists at the Syed Modi India International 2022 will receive finalist World Ranking points and an equal share of the prize money. The men's singles final between the two French players, Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared 'No Match' on Sunday after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 and the other finalist was deemed a close contact.

The Badminton World Federation in a statement on Tuesday stated: "Because the two withdrawals were simultaneous, no winner/champion could be determined. Because no winner/champion could be determined, both players are to receive finalist World Ranking points." "Considering the circumstances, BWF will award each player an equal share of the winner and finalist prize money," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

