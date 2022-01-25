Women's Asian Cup: Chinese Taipei, Iran face off seeking first win

Chinese Taipei and the Islamic Republic of Iran would be seeking to register their first wins of the tournament when they clash in their final Group A fixture of the AFC Women's Asian Cup at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

Iran fell to a 0-7 defeat against China, while Chinese Taipei opened their campaign with a 0-4 loss to the Steel Roses.

At stake will be the runners-up spot, which will confirm the second team from Group A into the quarter-finals.

Despite starting their campaign with a defeat, Chinese Taipei head coach Kazuo Echigo is optimistic of his team's chances of advancing into the quarter-finals.

''This is a very tough competition, and the Chinese team was very well prepared, but we did what we could do,'' said Echigo. ''Everybody gave their best efforts throughout the game, we made a point of that.

''Looking ahead, I believe we can make some improvements for our next match. I'm sure the players will be eager to show what they are capable of.'' Meanwhile, Iran head coach Maryam Irandoost wants her team to be focused on the match despite their heavy defeat against China on Sunday.

Iran held their own against China before conceding the opener in the 28th minute and the eight-time champions went on to score six more goals to seal the win.

''It was a very tough game, but my players tried hard until the last minute,'' said Irandoost. ''We have seen, even in the men's World Cup, some great teams can concede seven goals. It's the first time we've participated in this tournament, and it is a great experience for us.

